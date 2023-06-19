Protesting farmers say pesticide ban ‘catastrophic’ for agricultural sector (PHOTOS)

Farmers blocked central roads in Nicosia on Monday protesting against pesticide restrictions and other environmental regulations they say are threatening farm production in the European Union.

The farmers started the protest around 10:30 am driving their tractors from Spyros Kyprianou Avenue. They then passed in front of the Presidential Palace and concluded their demonstration at the EU House on Byron Avenue.

“We met with the Government’s Spokesperson and handed over a memorandum asking that the President of the Republic, the Minister and the negotiating council support the effort to save Cyprus from financial and nutritional devastation,” said Panicos Hambas, General Secretary of the Union of Cypriot Farmers (Eka).

The memorandum signed by several farmers’ associations, such as Eka, Pek, Panagrotikos, Nea Agrotiki Kinisi and Evroagrotikos, demands that authorities act “to review this ‘catastrophic’ policy for agriculture, to ensure the survival of our farmers and to accomplish the development of the Cypriot agricultural sector in benefit of the society and the economy of the country.”

In June 2022, the European Commission adopted proposals for a new Regulation on the Sustainable Use of Plant Protection Products, which includes the new Sustainable Use of Pesticide Regulation (SUR).

Farmers across the EU have been protesting over the proposed regulation, which involves EU-wide targets to reduce by 50% the use and risk of chemical pesticides by 2030, in line with the EU’s Farm to Fork and Biodiversity strategies. New measures will ensure that all farmers and other professional pesticide users practice Integrated Pest Management (IPM). This environmentally friendly pest control system focuses on pest prevention and prioritises alternative pest control methods, with chemical pesticides only used as a last resort.

The regulation prohibits the use of pesticides in NATURA 2000-protected areas. Farmers say that this will lead to a loss of 79% of farmable land.

Environmental activists stress that pesticide residues damage soils and wildlife.

(Photos by George Christophorou)

