Protesters demand resignation of Veterinary Services’ head

Members of the Ecologist Movement, the Animal Party but also pro-animal organizations are demanding that responsibilities are attributed for the death of Serval cat Berton, and are even requesting the resignation of Christodoulos Pipis, head of the Veterinary Services.

The protesters today gathered outside the Legal Service with banners on which, among others, it was written “we demand justice for Berton.”

They also demanded the resignation of the head of the Veterinary Services and the immediate investigation of the case.