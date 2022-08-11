NewsLocalProtesters demand resignation of Veterinary Services’ head

Protesters demand resignation of Veterinary Services’ head

Bertonprotest
Bertonprotest

Members of the Ecologist Movement, the Animal Party but also pro-animal organizations are demanding that responsibilities are attributed for the death of Serval cat Berton, and are even requesting the resignation of Christodoulos Pipis, head of the Veterinary Services.

The protesters today gathered outside the Legal Service with banners on which, among others, it was written “we demand justice for Berton.”

They also demanded the resignation of the head of the Veterinary Services and the immediate investigation of the case.

 

By gavriella
Previous articleProjects of more than 110 million euros in progress at the University of Cyprus
Next articleWildfires blaze in Gironde, France

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros