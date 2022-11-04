Protest over winter lock down of four Lady’s Mile restaurants by British bases

Lady’s Mile beach restaurant owners have protested outside the British bases police station in Kolossi after four of total of six there were ordered to close down their businesses in winter months.

At the same time, they accused authorities of double standards because of the two which remained open. However, these two do not fall under the jurisdiction of the British bases and have different operation agreements.

The four protesting business owners have an agreement with the British bases to be open between April and October.

But, in the past, they remained open almost all-year round as they would request a special permit from the bases which was usually granted. Not this year, however, Philenews reported on Friday.

Holding placards reading “Double standards”, “You are depriving 45 families of their jobs” and “Back to unemployment” the protesters also submitted on Thursday a memo to the sergeant in charge of the police station.

Their demand is for Management to listen to their calls not to lose their jobs.

Owner of one of the shut restaurants, Filios Demetriades, said on Tuesday, November 1, members of the bases police arbitrarily invaded their premises and forced them to close.

“These practices are reminiscent of colonial times. They should not happen these days,” he also said.

As for the British bases, they have made clear that they are not going to change their position or policy on this issue.

And they have called on businesses operating in Lady’s Mile and within their jurisdiction to adhere to rules and operation rules outlined in the license granted to them.