Protest for animals to take place outside Presidential Palace

The Cyprus Voice for Animals (bringing together all local Animal Protection Organizations) is scheduling a protest on 1st October due to the non-implementation of the legislation for the protection and welfare of animals.

According to the Voice for Animals, the problems increase on a daily basis and as a result both the animals and the volunteers who take care of them have problems.

Voice officials pointed out that the recent incidents with Serval cat Berton and the injury of a child by stray dogs indicated in a tragic way the insufficiency of the relevant Authorities.

This situation cannot continue and for this reason a protest has been scheduled on 1st October, outside the Presidential Palace demanding the following:

  • Immediate implementation of legislation on the protection and welfare of animals
  • Programs to educate people manning relevant services
  • Programs to deal with the presence of strays (dogs and cats)
  • Reinforce legislation to overcome weaknesses
  • Reinforce and implement current protocol
  • Establishment of Service Checking and Protecting Animals

 

