Protest against prohibition of dogs’ movement in Agios Tychonas

The Animal Party is organizing a protest next Saturday, 30 July, at 18.30 on the pedestrian road of Agios Tychonas.

According to a relevant announcement, it is noted that the Party is once again facing decisions that are against the democratic and other processes regarding the public movement of citizens and animals in public spaces.

The Party described the decision as unacceptable noting that free movement in public areas is not an illegality and “you do not have the right to deprive citizens from the company of their four-legged friends and members of their family.”

By gavriella
