Protest against closure of public municipal pool in Paphos

A protest against last week’s decision by the Paphos Municipality to close the municipal swimming pool took place on Thursday by athletes and their supporters.

The protest was organised by the historic Paphos Nautical Club, Philenews also reported on Friday.

Participants were holding placards reading “Don’t punish the children” and “Don’t destroy our dreams”.

They also reminded the town’s mayor that the swimming pool did not belong to him and that its closure has affected their association’s members and supporters.

Over 400 athletes will be affected by the Municipality’s decision, they argued.

Press reports over the past couple of weeks were referring to ‘fights’ between coaches of the Nautical Club and those of other teams but these were dismissed by Club officials.

One of them actually said that for the past couple of years their team had been training in the same area as other teams and despite its narrowness no particular problems had been recorded.