Protest about measures in schools

The Teacher’s trade Union Equality and the Cyprus United Parents today sent a letter to the Health and Education Ministers as well as to the Advisory Scientific Team regarding the measures for the opening of schools. They are also preparing a protest outside the Presidential Palace on 31 August in the morning.

Among others, they said that after more than two years, the citizens know that the measures that the experts have recommended proved to be ineffective. For this reason it is cruel to continue torturing the children with tests, quarantines and masks.

They pointed out that on the basis of a research conducted by them, 93% of 642 parents requested by them do not agree with the possible new measures in schools.

They noted that it is about time our lives went back to normal.