Proposed permanent solution to tackle foreclosures issue through CBC

A proposed permanent solution to tackle the hot issue of foreclosures through the Central Bank of Cyprus is under review by the government and political forces backing the centre-right administration.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that it is believed the proposed mechanism basically focuses on the appeal procedure before a court against a foreclosure procedure.

And that this will be the “much needed” protection net for vulnerable borrowers who have their main residence as collateral.

The Mechanism was prepared by the CBC in April 2021 and sent to the Ministry of Finance in November of the same year.

If finally adopted by both the Government and Parliament then this would bring stability to the economy and be a deterrent to the continued saga over law on  foreclosures.

Philenews was told that the CBC has already prepared a relevant bill to be debated and possibly approved along with that on the Special Court for Foreclosures.

The aim of the government camp if for both draft bills to be swiftly approved by the Cabinet and passed on to the Parliament before the July 13 summer recess.

By Annie Charalambous
