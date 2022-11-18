Proposed change in public sector working hours aims to ease traffic

Members of Parliament are reviewing draft legislation introducing more flexible working hours in the public sector, to ease rush hour traffic congestion.

According to the legislation, public employees will have the option to arrive at work between 7 am to 8:30 am and depart between 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

The legislation will introduce an extra 30 minutes of flexibility to the existing working hours of public employees, in an effort to reduce traffic, especially in Nicosia, where all ministries and many public services are located.

Under existing working hours, public sector employees work a total of 37.5 hours per week and are able to arrive at the office between 7:30 am to 8:30 am and depart between 3 pm to 4 pm.