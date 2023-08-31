Proposed bill on how Cabinet consultants should be hired, clarifies appointment terms

Main Opposition Akel have tabled a proposal before Parliament providing that the appointment of advisers as cabinet and their consequent tenure as public servants meets certain criteria.

The move follows an uproar regarding the hiring by the new administration that came into power in March of a series of consultants whose credentials were questionable.

As well as the tenure in the public service of former President Nicos Anastasiades’ associates who were transferred from then ruling Disy party.

The proposed law clarifies the state of play of the legality of consultants who leave the public service at the end of the term of office of the official who hired them. That is, the President of the Republic, ministers, deputy ministers and government representatives.

Each official will select his/her partner/co-worker, provided that defined criteria are met. And a private employment contract will then be signed – at least as provided for in the submitted bill.

The Parliamentary Committee on Institutions will soon decide on how to speed up the procedure.