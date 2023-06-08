Proposed bill aims to also scrutinize the wealth of politically exposed persons

Legislators on Wednesday debated a proposal to scrutinize the wealth of politically exposed persons in Cyprus including that of the Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General and all judges.

This is what Philenews reports, adding that two MPs were strongly in favour of adopting the specific proposal on the capital statements of all politically exposed persons. They are Green MP Alexandra Attalidou and opposition Akel MP Andreas Pashourditis.

Attalidou argued that the Attorney General and the Deputy Attorney General have enormous power in their hands and that because of that they can determine the fate of people.

The “Pothen Esches or Where did you get it from?” proposal is the brainchild of Cypriot Nobel Prize-winning economist Christoforos Pissarides. And of two reputable, experienced and independent certified public accountants – Christos Panayiotides and Nicos Syrimis.

Other legislators did not disagree with the arguments in facour of the proposal but they expressed skepticism saying there are serious risks behind it.

Disy MP Demetris Demetriou pointed out the possibility of the proposed bill – if adopted -to be referred back and ending up in the Supreme Court and possible remaining ineffective.

He also said that it is likely that society will end up blaming MPs for deliberately doing this so that the legislation gets to remain inactive.