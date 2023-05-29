Proposal on new student evaluation method before Parliament

Now that the Cabinet has approved the Ministry of Education’s comprehensive proposal on Cyprus’ new secondary level student evaluation method this should reach Parliament any minute, Philenews reported on Monday.

Minister Athena Michaelidou’s goal is to have the proposal debated before the House Education Committee and approved by the plenum before the body shuts down for the summer. So that the method is implemented the soonest possible, that is, as from the next school season which begins in September.

The controversial twice-yearly exams have been abolished as of next September, and that’s why the government had to find another way of evaluating the students.

Michaelidou had said the Ministry was tasked with coming out with a comprehensive proposal which is as balanced as possible.

That is why they seeked discussions with all stakeholders involved, namely parents, teachers and students, before formulating the proposal.

“This is a modern Evaluation Plan, which is based on basic pedagogical principles…It is focusing on the student and is a system which emphasises not just the final written examination, but mainly intermediate, continuous and formative assessment,” the Minister said.

“It promotes the assessment of the abilities and skills of our students and is balanced in terms of written and oral examinations,” she added.