Proposal for higher ceiling of employment of foreigners from third countries

Labourers
The Ministry of Labour’s proposed revision of the policy on employment of foreigners provides that up to 50% of a company’s employees can be from third countries.

Today, the ceiling on employment of foreigners from third countries in Cyprus is up to 30% under certain conditions.

The proposed new policy is within efforts to address, amongst other, the problem of the Republic’s labour shortage, Philenews reports.

Right now, to get a legal job in Cyprus foreigners from third countries have to find an employer and sign a contract of employment beforehand.

On this basis, a work permit is issued and a work visa is obtained.

The ceiling now could be raised up to 50% if, however, “the employer applies an agreed sectoral or company collective agreement.”

The new provision has already stirred reaction by the island’s trade unions which demand the safeguarding of collective agreements.

By Annie Charalambous
