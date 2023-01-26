Proposal for higher ceiling of employment of foreigners from third countries

The Ministry of Labour’s proposed revision of the policy on employment of foreigners provides that up to 50% of a company’s employees can be from third countries.

Today, the ceiling on employment of foreigners from third countries in Cyprus is up to 30% under certain conditions.

The proposed new policy is within efforts to address, amongst other, the problem of the Republic’s labour shortage, Philenews reports.

Right now, to get a legal job in Cyprus foreigners from third countries have to find an employer and sign a contract of employment beforehand.

On this basis, a work permit is issued and a work visa is obtained.

The ceiling now could be raised up to 50% if, however, “the employer applies an agreed sectoral or company collective agreement.”

The new provision has already stirred reaction by the island’s trade unions which demand the safeguarding of collective agreements.