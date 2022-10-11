Promotions and pay rises for 4,000 police officers included in draft budget

More than 4,000 police officers are set to receive pay rises, according to the draft state budget submitted to the Parliament for approval.

The numbers included in the draft budget show an increase in the funds allocated for the salaries of police officers, special officers, sergeants, constables, and senior constables.

According to the budget, the amount allocated for officers’ salaries will increase by 2.3 million euros, for sergeants by 515,000 euros, and for senior constables by 285,000.

It is noted that in September the Public Servants’ Trade Union reached an agreement with the Ministries of Finance and Justice, regarding police salaries.