NewsLocalPromotions and pay rises for 4,000 police officers included in draft budget

Promotions and pay rises for 4,000 police officers included in draft budget

Police
Police

More than 4,000 police officers are set to receive pay rises, according to the draft state budget submitted to the Parliament for approval.

The numbers included in the draft budget show an increase in the funds allocated for the salaries of police officers, special officers, sergeants, constables, and senior constables.

According to the budget, the amount allocated for officers’ salaries will increase by 2.3 million euros, for sergeants by 515,000 euros, and for senior constables by 285,000.

It is noted that in September the Public Servants’ Trade Union reached an agreement with the Ministries of Finance and Justice, regarding police salaries.

By gavriella
Previous articleNew changes expected to the Akamas development plan
Next articleForeign Ministry condemns attacks against Ukrainian civilians

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros