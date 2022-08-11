NewsLocalProjects of more than 110 million euros in progress at the University...

Projects of more than 110 million euros in progress at the University of Cyprus

Projects costing more than 110 million euros are in progress at the University of Cyprus, projects that will benefit the students, the staff and the society.

As mentioned on the University’s social media accounts, the projects under construction are the Medical School, the Polytechnic School, the Department of Biological Sciences, and Common Teaching Facilities, as well as the Cyprus Cancer Research Institute.

The Phase B’ of the new Dormitories in the Campus with 730 new rooms will be the biggest infrastructure project of the University. This latter project, the establishment of green and smart dormitories is expected to benefit students and secure them a better standard of living, as the University reported in postings on social media.

