Progressive organisations call to anti-fascist protest march on Sunday in Nicosia

A number of progressive organisations in Cyprus have issued a call to an anti-fascist protest march scheduled to take place next Sunday, September 10 in Nicosia.

According to an announcement sent out by ‘Afoa community of struggle,’ the march comes as a response to the fascist attacks against migrants and their properties in Limassol and Chloraka.

“In view of the blatant fascist advance that has taken place recently against immigrants and foreigners more generally, we call on all progressive people to send a clear response: Fascism will not pass,” the announcement said.

People who wish to participate in the protest are invited to gather at 6 p.m. on Sunday in Eleftheria Square.

The demonstration follows a march that took place in Limassol, on September 2, when more than 500 citizens gathered to protest the fascist violence in the city that left at least five migrants injured and a number of migrant-owned businesses vandalised.

“The demonstration will also take a stand against the biased media coverage and the attempts to whitewash acts of racist violence by describing the perpetrators as “hooligans”. We also stand against politicians and government officials who incite the masses and then feign surprise when the situation escalates,” Afoa added.

“These fascist attacks are fuelled by the racist policies implemented by the state and the EU. The only thing that can stop them is the organising of society itself, the common front of all workers, both local and immigrants,” the group stressed.

“We call on all progressive people to demonstrate their anti-fascist reflexes through a peaceful march in Nicosia. Let’s all be at Eleftheria Square at 6 p.m., to give yet another response to fascism. In the face of fascist brutality, let us stand up for resistance, dignity and solidarity,” the announcement concluded.

Organisers:

Afoa community of struggle

Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot Teachers’ Platform “United Cyprus”

Spirithkia

Queer Collective CY

Sispirosi Atakton

New Internationalist Left

Avli

Kores Xapolytes

Hade

On September 1, far-right anti-migrant protesters attacked migrants and vandalised shops in Limassol, which quickly turned into a war zone, with cars and motorbikes set on fire by the protesters.

Moreover, on August 27, a group of far-right activists broke from an “anti-ghettoisation” protest in Chloraka and attacked migrants, while breaking the windows of shops and homes of Syrian residents with stones and injured people inside. The violence continued the following evening.

In June, police said that recorded incidents of bias-motivated violence have increased yearly.