Programmed power cuts to start on Wednesday in Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta

Programmed power cuts will start on Wednesday to safeguard the stability of the electric grid with first ones to take place every half hour in areas of Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

This is a must so that Cyprus copes with the closure of the six electric steam units in Dhekelia due to the planned strike announced by EAC union workers.

Spokesperson for the distribution operator Vrahimis Koutsoloukas also told state radio early on Tuesday that they are working hard to make the necessary preparations.

The imminent strike will leave most power generation for the island coming from Vassiliko.

The blackouts will be implemented from 5-9pm on Wednesday night, while Paphos and Limassol will only be affected should there be an unexpected fault in the system.

At the same time, Koutsoloukas has clarified that anyone connected to the EAC grid – whether using PV units or not – will be affected by system power cuts.

Details are still being determined Koutsoloukas said with a further announcement expected later on Tuesday.