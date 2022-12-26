NewsLocalProfessor tells newly-elected Archbishop: Silencing is an element of authoritarianism

Professor tells newly-elected Archbishop: Silencing is an element of authoritarianism

Paphou Georgios
The prohibition of expression and judgment, the silencing, is an element of authoritarianism and absolutism, which at a spiritual level leads to regression and obscurantism, says Professor Christos Economou, President of the Department of Theology of the University of Nicosia, commenting on the statement of the newly-elected Archbishop Georgios: “…Stop those who wander from media to media, exposing the Church and themselves”.

In a written statement, Economou said this statement is “misplaced and provocative” and hopes that “it is not an indication of the Archbishop’s intentions to move in a direction of bans.”

But if, as Professor Economou stated, despite all his hopes, the first-ever statement of “the Archbishop of Cyprus, who was voted by only a part of the Synod and not by the majority of the Clergy and the People”, is a peculiar silence, then – he continued – “as a free member of the Church of Cyprus and a Professor of Theology, it is for me a matter of equally personal and academic responsibility to declare that I will continue to express freely and without any restrictions my scientific, theological, canonical and ecclesiological opinion either orally or in writing”.

