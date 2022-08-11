Professor says no concern about new virus that has appeared in China

Dr. Petros Karagiannis, members of the Advisory Scientific Committee and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, said that there is no concern about Langya virus that appeared in China, noting that it is not transmitted easily. He explained that it is transmitted from animals to people but transmission from human to human is very difficult.

The new virus has been found in East China’s Shandong Province and Central China’s Henan Province, and has so far infected 35 people in the two provinces, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine by scientists from China and Singapore.