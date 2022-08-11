NewsLocalProfessor says no concern about new virus that has appeared in China

Professor says no concern about new virus that has appeared in China

Chinese
Chinese

Dr. Petros Karagiannis, members of the Advisory Scientific Committee and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, said that there is no concern about Langya virus that appeared in China, noting that it is not transmitted easily. He explained that it is transmitted from animals to people but transmission from human to human is very difficult.

The new virus has been found in East China’s Shandong Province and Central China’s Henan Province, and has so far infected 35 people in the two provinces, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine by scientists from China and Singapore.

By gavriella
Previous articleOngoing efforts for a solution to the minimum salary issue
Next articleWork at Zouhouri Mosque square to be completed by end of September

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros