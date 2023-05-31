Angry professional seafarers warn of possible closure of ports island wide

Professional seafarers carrying out mini cruises are up in arms over the intention by Paralimni Municipality to impose license fees on boats operating in Protaras, Philenews reports.

The seafarers, wanting to prevent a possible precedent, have warned of island wide strong measures including closure of ports and fishing shelters.

The furore was sparked after Paralimni Municipality changed the locks on the offices rented since 2011 by owners of professional boats at Nisiotis dock. And they are asked to immediately pay license fees but the protesters argue, instead, that the imposition of license fees by a local authority is illegal and arbitrary.

They have pointed out: “Coastal passenger vessels are issued an annual safety certificate after they have been inspected and have met the provisions of the CPR 278/2012. The safety certificate is territorial and not local and is their potential operating license.”

They also argue that the amendment made in 2022 to the Municipalities Law applies to pleasure boats and not to professional seafarers and call on the Auditor General to investigate the charges imposed on their members by the Municipality of Paralimni.

Up until 2017, boat owners paid a rent of 400 euros for renting space at Nisiotis dock. In 2018 and 2019, however, the amount of rent was increased up to 1,200 to 4,500 euros, depending on the number of passengers on each ferry.