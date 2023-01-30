InsiderEconomyProduction of electricity from renewable sources rises in Cyprus - Eurostat

Production of electricity from renewable sources rises in Cyprus – Eurostat

37% of energy for heating and cooling in Cyprus from renewable sources

In Cyprus, the share of renewable energy sources in gross electricity consumption in 2021 was the fifth smallest in the EU (14.8%), according to data released by Eurostat.

It must be noted though that the share of renewables in Cyprus increased compared to 2020 (12.0%).

The share of renewables in Cyprus has been increasing continuously over the past 20 years, starting from 0.019 in 2004 and rising gradually to 1.4% by 2010, increasing again to 3.4% in 2011 and reaching 8.4% by 2015. In 2019 the share reached 9.8% before increasing again in 2020 to 12.0%.

EU-level

The production of electricity from renewable energy sources in the European Union increased by almost 5% from 2020 to 2021.

However, gross electricity consumption also increased mainly due to economic recovery after lifting COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, the share of renewable energy sources in gross electricity consumption in the EU only increased by 0.1 percentage points, from 37.4% in 2020 to 37.5% in 2021.

On an EU level, wind and hydropower accounted for over two-thirds of the total electricity generated from renewable sources (37% and 32%, respectively). The remaining one-third of electricity came from solar power (15%), solid biofuels (7%) and other renewable sources (8%).

Solar power is the fastest-growing source; in 2008, it only accounted for 1% of the electricity consumed in the EU.

In 2021, more than three quarters of gross electricity consumption in Austria (76.2%, relying mostly on hydro) and Sweden (75.7%, mostly hydro and wind) was generated from renewable sources.

These EU Member States were followed by Denmark (62.6%, mostly wind), Portugal (58.4%, wind and hydro) and Croatia (53.5%, mostly hydro).

At the other end of the scale, the lowest shares of electricity from renewable sources were reported in Malta (9.7%), Hungary (13.7%), Luxembourg (14.2%), Czechia (14.5%) and Cyprus (14.8%).

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Prevalence of counterfeit banknotes in Cyprus rose by 113.7% in 2022
Next article
Ukraine plans $550 million drone investment in 2023 – defence minister

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros