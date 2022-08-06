Process in memory of Isaak-Solomou 2022

NewsLocalProcess in memory of Isaak-Solomou 2022

On Friday, 5 August, the process in memory of Isaak and Solomou began from the Monument of Asia Minor Refugees. The monument was inaugurated recently in Limassol and there the motorcyclists met members of the Cyprus Asia Minor Association, relating this year’s process with the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Disaster.

Then, around 80 motorcyclists headed toward Astromeritis checkpoint which they closed symbolically to send a message against occupation. Through the dead zone they went to Mammari village where they inaugurated a monument in honor of the men of ELDYK who served in Cyprus.

The first day of the process was completed with the symbolic closure of the Agios Dometios and the Ledra Street checkpoints.

 

