Arguments on Strovolos historic centre development delaying progress

Problems are seen in the implementation of the plans for the reconstruction of the old centre of Strovolos. The president of the relevant municipal committee has resigned and shop owners are raising problems concerning them, which creates suspicions that there is an attempt to reverse some plans, Phileleftheros reported on Thursday.

Even though the Municipal Council had approved a reconstruction plan and had even discussed it with the residents of the region, municipal councillors were caught by surprise when they were informed that an event discussion had been organized on the need to rejuvenate the old part of Strovolos, with the participation of the mayor and shop owners of the area.

They even circulated a document which they sent to the Interior and Finance Ministers demanding that the buildings of the former Strovolos Cooperative and the three parking places also belonging to the cooperative be given to the Municipality.

They also demanded that the Strovolos Municipality operates a traditional coffee shop by leasing in the area. Included in the mayor’s and shop owners’ demands, Phileleftheros writes, is also a parking place in front of Saint George chapel, the reconstruction of the windows of all shops with uniform shading, upgrading of the lighting, incentives for young entrepreneurs, and the establishment of a special committee to oversee that the traditional Cypriot architecture of the area will be preserved.

The municipal councillors noted that there has been a delay at the beginning of the project and that was the reason for the resignation of the president of the Committee.