Problems of roads to Paphos airport under the spotlight again

Reduced air traffic due to the winter season at Paphos Airport is providing officials with an opportunity to deal with issues of access to the airport.

These problems include the unfinished new road from the Kato Paphos tourist area to the airport and the objections raised by the Department of Environment and ecological organisations against it, as its construction affects the Natura-protected area near Ezousa river.

Furthermore, concerns are also expressed about the state of the current road through the old Limassol-Paphos and Timi.

AKEL Paphos MP Valentinos Fakontis sent a letter to the Regional Engineer of the Paphos Public Works Department, saying that the lack of proper lighting on the old road to the airport is increasing the risk of accidents.

For the moment, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said that the Department of Environment is examining an alternative solution to the issue.