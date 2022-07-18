Problems of medical centres of mountainous regions soon to be solved-Health Minister

Minister of Health Michalis Hadjipantela has said that problems faced by medical centers of the mountainous regions of Pedoulas and Kyperounta are on the track of getting solved.

Hadjipantela’s statements were made on Sunday during his visit to the Hospital of Troodos in Kyperounta by invitation of the Commissioner of Development of Mountainous Communities, Costas Hampiaouris.

“In regard to the hospital of Kyperounta, I have been informed that we have some issues with the contractor, who has still not completed construction of the specific building.” he said.

“There are assurances that construction work will be finished by the end of August and considering this, there have been plans for the beginning of operation of the hospital and the arrival of the nurses as soon as possible.”

Hadjipantela was accompanied by, among others, the Commissioner of Mountainous Communities, the General Secretary of the Ministry and the President of the Parliamentary health committee.

When asked whether the existing problems should be considered solved, Hadjipantelas responded that “we have agreed upon the way with which the problems will be solved and we consider we are on the right track for solving these problems.”

By Daphne Stavride