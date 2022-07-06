Problems between doctors and OKYPY emerge during work-stoppage

NewsLocalProblems between doctors and OKYPY emerge during work-stoppage

Problems occured yesterday at the ER of state hospitals during the three-hour work stoppage of doctors. The nurses’ trade union also joined the effort with a statement supporting the doctors.

From early in the morning, representatives of the trade union of doctors were exchanging accusations with representatives of OKYPY. The president of the doctors’ union said the hospitals are dangerous understaffed while the OKYPY representative noted that the numbers given are all wrong.

Generally, it was pointed out that the main reason of the work-stoppage is the problems the doctors have been facing for years and the fact that departments are understaffed. It was also pointed out that measures might escalate in the coming days if nothing is being about the problems.

