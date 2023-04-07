NewsLocalProbe into airport security after police allowed to pass dummy explosives

Probe into airport security after police allowed to pass dummy explosives

Security
Security

The Police chief has finally ordered an administrative investigation into last month’s sensational but questionable story about two airport security officers managing to pass dummy explosives and knives through international Larnaca Airport security.

The investigation aims to reveal whether all that took place respected protocols and procedures in place, Philenews also reported on Friday.

The incident took place on March 9 and was leaked to the press three weeks later with airport representatives raising questions about timing and possible motives behind the action.

The administrative investigation will also focus on whether the controversial test could have been carried out within the framework of the officers’ duties.

And whether security measures were respected as well as whether their superiors or others should have been informed first.

The two officers in question did not have a special pass to freely walk through the special area within the airport and had appeared as normal passengers.

Insiders also said a two-week deadline has been given for the administrative investigation to be completed.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Ten arrests so far in food delivery fake driver’s license scandal
Next article
On This Day: NASA launched the Mars Odyssey to search for water on Mars

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros