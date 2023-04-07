Probe into airport security after police allowed to pass dummy explosives

The Police chief has finally ordered an administrative investigation into last month’s sensational but questionable story about two airport security officers managing to pass dummy explosives and knives through international Larnaca Airport security.

The investigation aims to reveal whether all that took place respected protocols and procedures in place, Philenews also reported on Friday.

The incident took place on March 9 and was leaked to the press three weeks later with airport representatives raising questions about timing and possible motives behind the action.

The administrative investigation will also focus on whether the controversial test could have been carried out within the framework of the officers’ duties.

And whether security measures were respected as well as whether their superiors or others should have been informed first.

The two officers in question did not have a special pass to freely walk through the special area within the airport and had appeared as normal passengers.

Insiders also said a two-week deadline has been given for the administrative investigation to be completed.