Private school in Paphos broken in three times in May

A private school in Paphos had been burgled three times in May and police on Sunday arrested and detained three suspects, aged 40, 35 and 35, in connection with the case.

Police also said that 18 classrooms had been broken in and every time a quantity of copper cables, copper pipes and photovoltaic accumulators were stolen.

The home of the 40-year-old suspect was raided and these items were found there.

Also present in the house at the time were the two other suspects.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, police also said.

By Annie Charalambous
