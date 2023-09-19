Private A&E departments join General Healthcare System

Starting next Monday, the process of integrating private Accident and Emergency Departments (A&E) into the General Healthcare System (GHS) kicks off. The first step in this transition is scheduled for September 25, with the inclusion of the A&E Department of the “Ygeia” polyclinic in Limassol.

Limassol residents will soon have access to three A&E Departments within the GHS, expanding the scope of emergency care available beyond the public sector, thanks to the existing services provided by the Mediterranean Hospital.

Furthermore, as of October 1, the Accident and Emergency Department of the Apollonion Hospital in Nicosia will officially become a part of the GHS. This move means that Nicosia residents will benefit from the presence of two A&E Departments within the GHS, including the one at the Nicosia General Hospital.

Sources report that extensive construction efforts aimed at revamping hospital spaces to accommodate and serve emergency cases have been successfully completed. This morning, these new facilities underwent inspection by the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

In another development, the “Ledra” gynaecology clinic in Nicosia was officially integrated into the GHS yesterday, making its services accessible through the system.