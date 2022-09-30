NewsLocalPrison director Aristotelous seeks ministry director general position

Prison director Aristotelous seeks ministry director general position

Anna Aristotelous
Anna Aristotelous

Central Prison director Anna Aristotelous is a candidate for a ministry director general position, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

Currently, there are six director-general positions vacant in ministries and dozens of candidates.

The Public Service Commission is already getting ready to invite those fulfilling the preconditions for interviews.

Anna Aristotelous has completed eight years of service in the Central Prison. She undertook her duties during a difficult period since a series of tragic events (suicides and suicide attempts, and even a group rape), had preceded.

Aristotelous brought a change of atmosphere in the Prisons by changing its strict, disciplinarian policies, replacing them with a more people-centred approach.

Other prisons have recognised the Cypriot prison model, while Netflix included it in a series, portraying the Nicosia central prison as an example of rehabilitation versus punishment.

Aristotelous’s interest in a director general position comes at a time when she has filed complaints against a police officer for corruption and against two criminal investigators.

Two accusations have been filed against her, one for leaking a document, in which case she was found not guilty, and another one regarding the import of mobile phones and drugs in prisons.

By gavriella
Previous articleEU countries approve energy windfall levies, turn to gas price cap
Next articleMilliyet: Turkey will raise issue of recognising occupied north at UN

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros