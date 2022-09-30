Prison director Aristotelous seeks ministry director general position

Central Prison director Anna Aristotelous is a candidate for a ministry director general position, Phileleftheros reported on Friday.

Currently, there are six director-general positions vacant in ministries and dozens of candidates.

The Public Service Commission is already getting ready to invite those fulfilling the preconditions for interviews.

Anna Aristotelous has completed eight years of service in the Central Prison. She undertook her duties during a difficult period since a series of tragic events (suicides and suicide attempts, and even a group rape), had preceded.

Aristotelous brought a change of atmosphere in the Prisons by changing its strict, disciplinarian policies, replacing them with a more people-centred approach.

Other prisons have recognised the Cypriot prison model, while Netflix included it in a series, portraying the Nicosia central prison as an example of rehabilitation versus punishment.

Aristotelous’s interest in a director general position comes at a time when she has filed complaints against a police officer for corruption and against two criminal investigators.

Two accusations have been filed against her, one for leaking a document, in which case she was found not guilty, and another one regarding the import of mobile phones and drugs in prisons.