Prison guards to stage a protest on Tuesday outside Central Prison

NewsLocalPrison guards to stage a protest on Tuesday outside Central Prison

Prison guards, who are members of the Isotita trade union, are expected to begin their protest at 06:00 tomorrow Tuesday, outside the Central Prisons.

Earlier today, a delegation of the trade union’s Administrative Council had a meeting with the Alternate President and deputies of the ruling DISY party.

The trade union decided to suspend all “extreme” measures that had been scheduled, for example, to stop traffic at the Kalisperas traffic lights tomorrow and until Wednesday at noon, as an indication of goodwill and so that enough time will be given to the employers to accept their demands.

