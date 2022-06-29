NewsLocalPrincipal accused of racist behavior

Principal accused of racist behavior

Paphos: Mother and son graduate from same university on same day

The graduation ceremony last night at a Larnaca high school was not completed since parents went against the school’s principal accusing him of racist behavior.

The same principal, who had been also accused in the past of behavior, last night refused to give the school certificate to a student from Syria saying his dress code and haircut were inappropriate. The same principal had done the same in past with a student from Kenya.

This year the parents reacted strong asking that the student be given his certification. The principal went to his office from where he called the Police. The graduation ceremony was not completed and the principal was escorted home by the police.

It is noted that there are written accusations against the specific man at the Education Ministry.

By gavriella
Previous articleAdmissions of children with Covid-19 at Makario Hospital increase
Next article26-year-old wanted for assisting third country national to illegal enter Cyprus (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros