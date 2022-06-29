Principal accused of racist behavior

The graduation ceremony last night at a Larnaca high school was not completed since parents went against the school’s principal accusing him of racist behavior.

The same principal, who had been also accused in the past of behavior, last night refused to give the school certificate to a student from Syria saying his dress code and haircut were inappropriate. The same principal had done the same in past with a student from Kenya.

This year the parents reacted strong asking that the student be given his certification. The principal went to his office from where he called the Police. The graduation ceremony was not completed and the principal was escorted home by the police.

It is noted that there are written accusations against the specific man at the Education Ministry.