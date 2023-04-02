Prince Albert II of Monaco at famous Lefkara tavern

Prince Albert II of Monaco was hosted to a truly Cypriot lunch at the ‘Roussias’ tavern in the idyllic, historic setting of Lefkara, on the Larnaca mountains.

He is being hosted by Cypriot tycoon and philanthropist John Christodoulou and will be attending the ‘Love Cyprus’ school competition tomorrow.

Christodoulou will tour the prince around the village and provide a taste of the community’s handicraft heritage, most notably its famous lace, as well as the tradition of silversmiths.

According to historical accounts, Renaissance grand master and scientist Leonardo Da Vinci visited Lefkara in the 15th century as a guest of Queen Ekaterini Kornaro and bought a traditional embroidery piece which he donated to the Milan Cathedral.