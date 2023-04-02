Prince Albert II of Monaco in Cyprus

Prince Albert II is in Cyprus, a guest of local tycoon John Christodoulou, who is hosting dozens of foreign dignitaries and distinguished guests on the island, including director David Moore, son of legendary British actor, the 007 Roger Moore and Cypriot singer Anna Vissi, the most famous pop performer of Greece.

Tomorrow evening they will be attending in Limassol the ‘Love Cyprus’ school competition in which almost 200 primary and high schools across the country took part, with the 8 finalists to be awarded in a special ceremony.

The competition is organised by the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

The eight winners are:

1. Primary School of Argaka – video

2. Primary School of Athienou K.A’ – photo

3. Primary School of Forest Achna “Fotis Pittas” – photo

4. Kokkinotrimithia Regional Gymnasium – video

5. Polis Chrysochous Gymnasium – photo

6. Agia Paraskevi Geroskipou Gymnasium – photo

7. Lanitio Lyceum – video

8. Technical School ‘TESEK’ Famagusta-Avgorou – video

John Christodoulou, a personal friend of the Grimaldi family, was at the Larnaca airport to welcome Prince Albert who arrived on his private jet, with two Republic of Cyprus security vehicles escorting the royal as a head of state. Police has also been briefed of Prince Albert’s programme here in Cyprus and has provided a detail for his protection.

Christodoulou will tour the Prince to a series of cultural sites, such as the historic village of Lefkara, famous globally for its unique lace and architecture.

Tonight (Sunday), the head of the Monaco principality will be the honoured guest of a dinner at a Limassol hotel, with the event also attended by President Christodoulides.

Prince Albert will be awarded for his contribution to environmental protection.