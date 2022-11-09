Prime suspect in inmate’s murder allegedly identified

Nicosia CID has identified the prime suspect in the murder of 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan, who was brutally beaten to death in Nicosia Central Prisons on October 27, 2022, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

According to testimonies obtained by police, the prime suspect is another inmate, who allegedly had an active role in Cidan’s murder, as well as in a violent incident that took place a day before the killing.

Testimonies and security camera footage revealed that the 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot was physically assaulted again, at least 36 hours before he was found dead.

One of the sharp instruments that were allegedly used to kill Cidan was found in the possession of the prime suspect.

Police arrested a total of eleven persons in connection with the murder, one of whom was allegedly seen mopping Cidan’s cell clean, after he allegedly fell victim to torture by other inmates, on October 26.

Even though 140 testimonies have been received so far, authorities have not established the motive behind the murder. Police are expected to obtain another 100 testimonies.

Read more: