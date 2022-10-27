Primary school teacher on trial over alleged abuse of 11-year-old pupil

After four years, the trial of a female primary school teacher accused of causing bodily harm to an 11-year-old pupil in her class began before a Limassol district court.

In February 2018, a complaint by the parents of then 11-year-old student was filed against her after she allegedly dragged him forcibly out of her classroom, Philenews reports.

Witnesses said she had allegedly grabbed him by the hand, threw him down from his chair and dragged him all the way out of the classroom.

Trial proceedings began on October 12, 2022 with the accused plading not guilty.

The minor and his relatives had testified in closed-door proceedings and then they were cross-examined by the defendant’s lawyer.

The trial will continue early in November with pupils in that class but also teachers and doctors who had examined the boy at the time taking the stand. The boy had many bruises after the incident.