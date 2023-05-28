Pride Parade takes place in Nicosia (photos)

Nicosia came alive on Saturday, May 27, with a kaleidoscope of rainbows and an exuberant crowd taking to the streets to rally behind the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

The annual Pride parade commenced from the “Eirini” Municipal Garden, marking the beginning of a colourful celebration.

Accept-LGBTI Cyprus welcomed the involvement, for the first time, of a strategic partner, Cyta, in the Cyprus Pride.

Accept’s President, Nicolas Tryfon, expressed the organization’s satisfaction with the involvement of business partners in the Cyprus Pride Parade.

As stated, the involvement of businesses, and especially of an important organization such as Cyta, not only helps to support the LGBTI community financially, but, most importantly, demonstrates the commitment of the business community to promote respect and equality in Cyprus.

The Pride Parade was also supported by PwC Cyprus, Grant Thornton Cyprus, Antis Triantafyllides & Sons, Bottega Amaro, Flying Tiger, Super FM, C. Savva & Associates, as well as the European Union through the Representation of the European Commission and the European Parliament in Cyprus, the High Commission of the United Kingdom, the High Commission of Australia and the Embassies of Sweden and the Netherlands.