Prices of some products dropped after 0% VAT measure

The application of the zero VAT rate measure on seven product categories has resulted in price reductions and “a positive impact on consumers, particularly families with young children,” the Consumer Protection Service said on Monday.

According to the Price Observatory for May, complied by the Service, the prices of products in 17 categories out of a total of 45 monitored, recorded a decrease. The most notable reductions were observed in vegetables, milk, bread, eggs, baby diapers, infant formula, and feminine hygiene products.

On the other hand, increases were recorded in 25 categories, with the most significant price hikes found in flour (7%), rice (5%), Cypriot coffee (5%), oil (4.3%), frozen pasta (5.3%), fresh fish (10.6%), and various frozen fish products (6-37%, including squid, fish fillets, and breaded fish) and breaded meat (2.7%). Minor increases were observed in toilet paper (3.7%), fabric softeners (3.3%), and laundry detergents (1.1%).

In conclusion, the assessment conducted by the Consumer Protection Service for May indicates that prices have remained relatively stable, reflecting the persistence of food inflation, which reached 8.5% in the January-May 2023 period compared to the corresponding period last year, as well as the first quarter of the year.

