Prices of construction materials up 8.15% compared to last year

Prices of construction materials increased by 8.15% on an annual basis in March this year, but recorded a slight decrease compared to the previous month, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Friday showed.

Specifically, the price index for construction materials in March 2023 reached 135.89 units (base year 2015=100), recording an increase of 8.15% compared to March 2022.

According to official data, by main raw material categories, minerals increased by 24.45%, mineral products by 15.53%, wood, insulation, chemical and plastic products by 7.98%, and electromechanical products by 7.08%. A slight decrease of 0.82% was recorded for metal products.

In comparison with February 2023, there was a slight decrease of 0.15%.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
