Prices in home maintenance and repair on the rise in Cyprus

Prices in home maintenance and repair are on the rise in Cyprus, in addition to the sky-rocketing cost of buying a residence in the sun-drenched island.

And this is mainly because of increased prices in construction materials but also because repair professionals such as plumbers and electricians are becoming more and more expensive.

Latest data from the Cyprus Statistical Service shows that prices concering work on home improvements have risen substantially within a year, with June as the reference month.

Specifically, plumbing services rose by 20.8% in June on a year-over-year basis compared to a 4% increase in 2022 and no change recorded in 2021 compared to 2020.

The price index for electrician services rose by 14.2% in June on a yearly basis compared to a 21.3% increase in 2022 and no change in 2021.

The price index for a wall painter’s services recorded a 13.8% year-over-year increase in June compared to an 11.6% increase in 2022 and no change in 2021.