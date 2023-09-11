Prices for Euro 95 and diesel in Cyprus inch up on a weekly basis

Prices for Euro 95 and diesel in Cyprus – and the European Union at large – inch up on a weekly basis, according to the Commission’s weekly oil bulletin.

The price of unleaded petrol is €1.57 on average while the average price of diesel oil reaches almost €1.65 per litre all across the Mediterranean island.

The latest data which was released on Thursday with reference retail prices on September 4 show the increases that exist both in one month and every week.

In a month or so, between August 7 and September 4, the price of petrol increased by 3.89% and the price of diesel by 6.13%.

The average selling price of 95 octane petrol was €1,575.57, down from €1,516.42 about a month ago and €1,554.21 a week ago.

The average price of diesel with a reference date of September 4 was €1,644.49 from €1,549.58 a month ago and €1,623.95 a week ago.

What is comforting for drivers in Cyprus is that the average price of petrol and diesel is cheaper here than the European average.

However, the increases at European level in a month are smaller in scale than in Cyprus.