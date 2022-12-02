Prices at gas stations in Cyprus go down as slow as can be

Prices at gas stations in Cyprus go down but as slow as can be while rises take place promptly, Philenews reported on Friday.

The big drop in liquid fuel prices internationally is due to the decline of crude oil over the past month.

Prices have dropped from 100 dollars a barrel to 80, while on Thursday these have risen again to 88.

In Cyprus, this means reduced cargoes of finished refined products with the companies proceeding with reductions but only in motor fuel prices.

Specifically, the price of unleaded 95 was reduced by 4.2 cents per liter and of diesel by 3.9 cents per liter.

The paradox is that no reduction in the price of heating oil was observed until Thursday. However, this is expected to take place within the next few days.