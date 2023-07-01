Price of petrol and electricity in Cyprus higher as of Saturday

As of Saturday, petrol prices in Cyprus climbed by eight cents following the government’s decision to scrap a freeze on consumer tax on fuel and a subsidy on electricity bills.

The relief measures for consumers were introduced last year and the Cabinet’s decision on Wednesday was based on a Finance Ministry evaluation.

This shows that the measures are no longer justified since fuel prices have dropped to below March 2022 levels.

Fuel subsidies will be scrapped for all but electricity bill subsidies will continue amongst more targeted vulnerable groups of society – including farmers who use pumping stations to water crops.

The government sent the message that it has a fixed monetary policy that would focus on alleviating financial strain on the middle class and vulnerable groups.

That’s why the Finance Ministry will re-examine relief from other charges burdening consumers, such as emissions fines, in Autumn.