Price of meat is skyrocketing

The increase on the price of meat that began with the pork and the chicken will reach after 15 August the beef as well. The increase by the meat producers comes at a time when the demand is limited since consumers spend less and less on meat.

Already prices of pork and chicken are 15% more expensive while the increase on beef is expected to reach 30%.

Regarding lamp, things are very different since the producers have not achieved any increase. As a result the price appears to be reduced by 16% in Cyprus.

Speaking to Philelefterhos,  Butchers’ Association President Costas Livadiotis said that the cost to operate a butchery has increased by 30% while sales have also been reduced by 30%.

