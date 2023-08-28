Price increases recorded for over 30 staple foods in July

InsiderBusinessPrice increases recorded for over 30 staple foods in July

Prices for 32 out of 45 categories of staple foods rose in July, the Prices Observatory conducted by the Consumer Protection Service (CPS) recorded.

The CPS said that price reductions were recorded for 13 staple food categories. There was an overall price increase of 1.21% compared to June, which is attributed to increased prices of fresh and processed agricultural products, it said.

The press release noted that the most significant price increase was recorded in greens by 25.3%, frozen fish by 2%-5.5%, sugar by 3.7%, coffee by 3.3% and water by 3.3%. A 5.7% reduction was recorded in gas cylinders, 15% in fresh fish, 2.8% in condensed milk, 1.2% in pulses and 1.2% in baby food.

The increase in prices reflects the 8.9% inflation in food during the first semester of 2023, the CPS noted.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
