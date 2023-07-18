Price decreases recorded in some products on month-on-month basis

The June 2023 Consumer Protection Observatory recorded price decreases for some products compared to last month.

The observatory presents the weighted average price for 250 essential consumer products (including food and other items), based on quantities and daily prices at which these products were sold in 400 retail stores throughout Cyprus during the entire month.

The evaluation for June indicates that prices have decreased compared to the previous month, both in food, where a decrease of one percentage point was recorded according to the Statistical Service and in other essential products, primarily due to the implementation of the zero VAT rate measure starting from May 3, 2023.

Specifically, out of a total of 45 categories of essential products, 29 categories experienced a decrease. The most notable decreases were observed in liquefied petroleum gas by 9%, oil by 6%, frozen seafood by 5%, burgers by 2%, fresh fish by 2.6%, fresh milk by 1%, evaporated/condensed milk by 1.3%, cheese by 2%, pulses by 3.6%, rice by 3%, sugar by 2.4%, flour by 1.7%, and pasta by 1.4%. Decreases were also recorded for toilet paper by 3.4%, fabric softeners by 1.5%, baby milk by 1.8%, baby diapers by 1%, and sanitary napkins by 1%.

On the other hand, increases were observed in tomato juices by 5.8%, fresh and frozen meats by 3.2% and 2% respectively, vegetables by 6.6%, eggs by 1.4%, water by 1.2%, and baby food by 0.9%.

The data is available on the website of the Consumer Protection Service.