Presidential Undersecretary in stable condition after open heart surgery

Ten days after taking up his post as Undersecretary to the President Petros Demetriou on Tuesday suffered a heart attack but doctors said he is in a stable condition. And that he will go home and back to his duties in no time.

Philenews reports that President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday afternoon visited him at the American Heart Institute where he has underwent open heart surgery.

Demetriou, a career diplomat, was rushed to the private hospital afternoon after feeling extremely unwell, according to a government spokesman.

Demetriou was named to the post at the end of June when there was a slight reshuffle of positions following the death of Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou. She had suffered a brain aneurism.