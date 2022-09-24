Presidential runner Christodoulides’ Limassol headquarters vandalised-PHOTOS

The team of February 2023 presidential election candidate Nikos Christodoulides has made an official complaint to the police after their campaign office in Limassol was vandalised Friday night.

Pictures of the damage done to the building show a broken window from a rock that was thrown, and graffiti on a campaign poster that read: “Get out of our neighbourhood.”

Ruling Disy party whose candidate Averof Neophytou is currently the main opponent of Christodoulides on Saturday condemned the attack.

In an announcement it said that actions of this kind do not reflect a democratic, modern, European country or Cyprus’ culture.