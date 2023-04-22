NewsLocalPresidential Palace to turn into “Zero Waste to Landfill” building

Presidential Palace to turn into “Zero Waste to Landfill” building

Presidential Palace
Presidential Palace

The beginning of efforts to turn the Presidential Palace into a “Zero Waste to Landfill” certified building is expected to be announced next Monday, April 24, at an event at the Presidential Palace, which is being held at the joint initiative of the First Lady, Philippa Karcera Christodoulides, and the Commissioner for the Environment, Maria Panayiotou.

The event is held on the occasion of Earth Day, which is celebrated every year on 22 April.

According to a statement from the Environment Commissioner’s Office, various events are held on the occasion of this day “to raise public awareness of the need to change attitudes and adopt a more environmentally friendly lifestyle”.

Earth Day is celebrated in more than 190 countries, says the Commissioner’s Office, with the aim of raising public awareness of the environmental impact of human activity and promoting sustainable development.

By gavriella
Previous article
An event of solidarity with Kurd Kenan Ayaz takes place in Nicosia
Next article
Russia announces ‘reciprocal’ expulsion of more than 20 German diplomats

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros