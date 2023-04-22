Presidential Palace to turn into “Zero Waste to Landfill” building

The beginning of efforts to turn the Presidential Palace into a “Zero Waste to Landfill” certified building is expected to be announced next Monday, April 24, at an event at the Presidential Palace, which is being held at the joint initiative of the First Lady, Philippa Karcera Christodoulides, and the Commissioner for the Environment, Maria Panayiotou.

The event is held on the occasion of Earth Day, which is celebrated every year on 22 April.

According to a statement from the Environment Commissioner’s Office, various events are held on the occasion of this day “to raise public awareness of the need to change attitudes and adopt a more environmentally friendly lifestyle”.

Earth Day is celebrated in more than 190 countries, says the Commissioner’s Office, with the aim of raising public awareness of the environmental impact of human activity and promoting sustainable development.