Presidential jet estimated to cost about €4,500 per hour flight

Maintenance and usage cost of the presidential Greek Air Force jet the Cyprus Republic got as a gift from Athens is estimated to be as high as about €4,500 per hour flight.

And the shocking figure does not even include the cost of staff manning the aircraft.

That is, a total of 16 members of the island’s National Guard plus an additional five from the Greek Air Force for the first two years.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday citing updated data by the Republic’s Audit Service.

The aircraft donation in September was described as a generous contribution to meeting the needs of Cyprus. It is the first time the Republic has its own government plane.

However, the Audit Service questioned the costs from day one and carried out a cost-benefit analysis on the basis of the Presidency’s comparative data.

And it pointed out that the jet’s immediate use requires an expenditure of €750,000 and an additional €410,000 per year for periodic maintenance.

The jet will serve to transport the President of Cyprus and cabinet ministers, as well as for emergency humanitarian needs.